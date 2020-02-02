0xcert Market Cap Reaches $383,212.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $383,212.00 and approximately $95,996.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,446,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

