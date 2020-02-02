$0.77 EPS Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

OHI opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,996 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

