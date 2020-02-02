$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. 13,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $329.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

