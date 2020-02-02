$0.44 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $97,455.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,569.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,804,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,351 shares of company stock worth $1,851,907 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.22. 394,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $88.01.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.