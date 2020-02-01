Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,481 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,053,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,872 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

IART opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $65.09.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

