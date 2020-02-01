Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Shares in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 82,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. State Street Corp grew its position in HUYA by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,789,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

HUYA opened at $17.88 on Friday. HUYA Inc – has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

