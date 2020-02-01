Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $350,000 Investment in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 117,096 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 425.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 493,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NOMD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NOMD opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Nomad Foods Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

