Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $346,000 Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 340.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $1,205,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,061 shares of company stock worth $17,220,790 over the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

