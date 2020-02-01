Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 385 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emcor Group stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.42. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

