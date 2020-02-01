Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Horizon National by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 70,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Horizon National by 85.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon National by 21.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

