Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 669 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000.

LSTR opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

