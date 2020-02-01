zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($112.79).

Get zooplus alerts:

zooplus stock opened at €81.20 ($94.42) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 52 week low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 52 week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The stock has a market cap of $580.19 million and a P/E ratio of -81.61.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.