Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $51.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Insiders have sold a total of 52,004 shares of company stock worth $2,641,399 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.