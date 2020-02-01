Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,042 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zillow Group by 1,168.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,628,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6,014.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 320,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 1,860,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,488. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $180,380.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,393. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on Z. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

