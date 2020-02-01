Zalando’s (ZLDSF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ZLDSF opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Zalando has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

