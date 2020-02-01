Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 5.4%

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.48 and last traded at $51.60, approximately 743,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 468,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.
The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50.
Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.
