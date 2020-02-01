Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 5.4%

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.48 and last traded at $51.60, approximately 743,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 468,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zai Lab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

