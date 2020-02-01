Zacks: Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
SLCT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 17,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,810. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Select Bancorp Company Profile
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.