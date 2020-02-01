Zacks: Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 79,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLCT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 17,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,810. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.