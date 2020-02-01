Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to “Buy”

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

TTM stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

