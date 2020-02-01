Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LTC Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.29. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LTC Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

