Zacks Investment Research Lowers Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) to Hold

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,584 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

