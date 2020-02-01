Zacks Investment Research Lowers RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 2,892,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

