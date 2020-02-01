Zacks Investment Research Lowers ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.14.

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 389,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.28. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $44.21.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,128,062.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,955.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,348,030 shares of company stock valued at $45,321,857. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

