Zacks: Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $18.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $265,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 150.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

