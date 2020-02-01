Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will post $546.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $540.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.00 million. Rexnord reported sales of $537.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE:RXN traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,444. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $87,780.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,664.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,657 shares of company stock worth $14,835,633. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rexnord by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,680 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexnord by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 232,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rexnord by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105,527 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

