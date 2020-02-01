Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.76.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,083. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 159.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

