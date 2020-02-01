Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post sales of $4.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $4.89 million. Mediwound reported sales of $990,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 314.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $30.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $31.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.83 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $19.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Mediwound had a net margin of 69.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mediwound by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mediwound by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Mediwound has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.