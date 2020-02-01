Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to Post $1.31 EPS

Brokerages forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.34. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $1,631,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $117.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.83. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $123.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

