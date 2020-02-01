Zacks: Brokerages Expect 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Brokerages forecast that 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 58.com’s earnings. 58.com reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 58.com will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 58.com.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.66.

WUBA traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.62. 1,316,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,357. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 58.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 58.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 58.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 58.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

