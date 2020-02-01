Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.32 million, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

TGTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. 1,191,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

