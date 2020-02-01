Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.06 Million

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to report $969.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $968.29 million and the highest is $969.88 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $862.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,824,000 after buying an additional 544,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $83,714,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,906,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,519. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.