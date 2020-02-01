Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,719. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

