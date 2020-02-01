Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neenah will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neenah.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Neenah had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Neenah’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. 155,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,814. Neenah has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In other Neenah news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,957 shares of company stock worth $2,023,243. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Neenah by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Neenah by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neenah (NP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.