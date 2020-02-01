Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post sales of $104.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $97.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $412.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $415.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $463.63 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $477.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,723 shares of company stock worth $211,141. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 509.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $40.90. 339,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,495. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

