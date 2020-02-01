Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,482. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

