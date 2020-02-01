Zacks: Analysts Expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.23. Parsley Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Parsley Energy.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PE shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,073,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 259,884 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 61.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 261,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,177 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.64. 5,859,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsley Energy (PE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.