Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the lowest is $2.37 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.00. The stock had a trading volume of 827,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,896. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $116.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

