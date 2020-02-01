Zacks: Analysts Expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.49. FMC reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 248.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,204. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. FMC has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $101.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

