Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) to post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Nice reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nice.
Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nice by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after buying an additional 80,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nice by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.
NICE stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 141,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,719. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.07. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nice has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $182.06.
Nice Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.
