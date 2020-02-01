Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.55. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.52.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $143.66. 3,932,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $104.30 and a twelve month high of $150.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.