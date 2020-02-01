Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $11.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,857,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,270.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 785,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

