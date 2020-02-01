Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post sales of $36.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $107.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $257.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.55 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Svb Leerink began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,904. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,854,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 157,759 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.