Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $218,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 186.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,519,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.96 and a 200 day moving average of $233.86. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

