YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Tops $16.95 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,857,218 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

