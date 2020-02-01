YEE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,059.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, Huobi, DigiFinex and CoinTiger. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $140,059.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.52 or 0.05831322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128083 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034100 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015999 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ABCC, DEx.top, CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

