Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Xunlei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of XNET opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Xunlei by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Xunlei by 111.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xunlei by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xunlei by 80.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,731 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

