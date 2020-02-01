Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading Up 5.3%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 794,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 691,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIO. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

