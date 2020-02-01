Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.73-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $69.19 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

