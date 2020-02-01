WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Stephens

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Shares of WSFS opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

