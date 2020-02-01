Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $9,400.99 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $144,898.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $9,400.99 or 1.00022025 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046986 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00067585 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001456 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

