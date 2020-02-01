Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in WPP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. WPP has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.02.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

